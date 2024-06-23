Odisha: Ambulance collides with truck, catches fire; 4 injured

An ambulance in Odisha's Balasore district collided with a truck and caught fire on Sunday morning, leaving four people injured, according to a report by news agency PTI. Representational image: Odisha: Ambulance collides with truck and catches fire, four injured (HT File)

The ambulance was headed to the Balasore district hospital with a patient from Basta when the accident took place, according to the police. At 3:45 am, the ambulance hit a container truck from behind on NH-16 near Murkimundi Chhak in the Rupsa police station area, according to Odisha TV.

As soon as the two vehicles collided, the ambulance caught fire. The patient and three other injured persons were rescued and admitted to Balasore district hospital.

The pharmacist of the ambulance suffered serious injuries and had to be sent to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for better treatment, according to PTI. All of those injured in the blaze are reported to be in critical condition.

According to OdishaTV, the truck driver absconded after the incident. The police are currently investigating his whereabouts. The truck was supposedly stationary when the accident happened. The driver of the ambulance was one of those injured, and is being treated at the Balasore district hospital as well.

Recently, in order to make sure patients receive proper and timely care, the Odisha government had announced that they would add 1,200 more ambulances to their fleet, over the next four years.

Medical facilities and ambulances in Odisha faced flak due to an incident earlier in the year, where a pregnant tribal woman had to be transported to the hospital by villagers carrying her, because an ambulance could not reach her.