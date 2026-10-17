Odisha engineer detained after late-night chase, ₹21.89 lakh seized in vigilance raid
Odisha vigilance detained a water resources department engineer after seizing ₹21.89 lakh in unaccounted cash from him and his rented flat in Bhubaneswar.
A superintending engineer of Odisha’s water resources department was detained by the state vigilance department after nearly ₹22 lakh in unaccounted cash was recovered from him and his rented flat in Bhubaneswar, officials said on Saturday.
The engineer, Prasanjit Das, was intercepted near AG Square late Friday night after vigilance officers tracked his movements following a tip-off that he had collected bribes from contractors.
Das, 34, is the superintending engineer of the Mahanadi Northern Division at Jagatpur in Cuttack district. Vigilance officers recovered ₹7.29 lakh from him while he was travelling in an officially hired Bolero near AG Square, following a tip-off that he had collected bribes from contractors, vigilance director general of police (DGP) YK Jethwa said.
Das joined government service as an assistant executive engineer (Civil) in the water resources department in March 2016 at a salary of ₹25,000 before he was promoted to executive engineer and then superintending engineer in the Mahanadi North Division, Kataka (water resources).
A late-night chase
The operation began after vigilance sleuths received information that Das had called contractors to the Irrigation Inspection Bungalow at Jagatpur and collected bribes. Vigilance teams in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar began tracking his movements, but the engineer repeatedly changed locations and vehicles, complicating their efforts to intercept him.
Mobile phone tracking eventually led the officers to Delta Chak in Bhubaneswar, where Das was attending a party at the Delta Irrigation Inspection Bungalow. By then, he had switched his hired vehicle.
Two vigilance officers in plain clothes entered the premises and joined the gathering to confirm his identity and keep him under surveillance. After the party, Das switched to his official Bolero and left to meet another contractor, the release said. Officers following him intercepted the vehicle near AG Square and searched him, recovering the cash.
Meanwhile, another vigilance team had reached his rented flat at Trident Galaxy Apartments in Bhubaneswar and placed it under guard. After Das was intercepted, the officers searched the flat and recovered another ₹14.6 lakh, bringing the total seizure to ₹21.89 lakh.
A search was also conducted at his ancestral home in Baragada.
During questioning, he could not satisfactorily explain the source of the cash, officials said. The entire amount was seized, and he has been detained for further investigation.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More