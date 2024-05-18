Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting date, number of seats, key candidates, full schedule

The first four phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have concluded, and the country is preparing for the fifth voting phase. Voting occurred in the previous rounds on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13, with the final three phases scheduled for May 25, 20 and June 1. Phase 5 of the general elections in Odisha will witness contests across Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska parliamentary constituencies. Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Approximately 79.62 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on May 20.(PTI)

The intense campaigning for five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha concluded on Saturday, ahead of the polls scheduled for May 20.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

In the second round of simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha, key candidates in the contest include Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his colleagues in the state government: Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

A total of 40 candidates are competing for the Lok Sabha seats of Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh, while 265 candidates are contesting in 35 assembly constituencies.

Approximately 79.62 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on May 20.

Phase 5 voting date and time

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections is set for May 20. It will encompass 49 constituencies across 5 states and Union territories. Polling will commence at 7 a.m., and the votes will be counted on June 4.

The counting of votes for all 542 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full schedule

The voting for the 2024 general elections and 147 seats of the state Assembly were scheduled for the final four phases in Odisha. Nearly 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies underwent polls on May 13, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20. Additionally, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies will be contested on May 25, with the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats scheduled for June 1.

Key candidates for Phase 5 LS polls

Constituency BJP candidate Congress candidate BJD candidate Bargarh (ST) Pradeep Purohit Sanjay Bhoi Parineeta Mishra Sundargarh (ST) Jurel Oram Janardan Dehury Dilip Tirkey Bolangir Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo Manoj Mishra Surendra Singh Bhoi Kandhamal Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi Amir Chand Nayak Achyuta Samanta Aska Anita Subhadarshani Debokanta Sharma Ranjita Sahu

During this electioneering phase, the state saw key figures from the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP and Congress campaigning for their respective candidates.

Prominent leaders who participated in the campaigning included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, and Tripura’s former CM Biplab Kumar Deb also actively participated in the campaign.