 Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting date, number of seats, key candidates, full schedule
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi
Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Voting date, number of seats, key candidates, full schedule

ByHT News Desk | Written by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 18, 2024 10:26 PM IST

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: A total of 40 candidates are competing for the parliamentary seats of Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh

The first four phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 have concluded, and the country is preparing for the fifth voting phase. Voting occurred in the previous rounds on April 19, 26, May 7, and 13, with the final three phases scheduled for May 25, 20 and June 1. Phase 5 of the general elections in Odisha will witness contests across Bargarh, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, and Aska parliamentary constituencies.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Approximately 79.62 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on May 20.(PTI)
Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 5: Approximately 79.62 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on May 20.(PTI)

The intense campaigning for five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha concluded on Saturday, ahead of the polls scheduled for May 20.

In the second round of simultaneous assembly elections in Odisha, key candidates in the contest include Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik, along with his colleagues in the state government: Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

A total of 40 candidates are competing for the Lok Sabha seats of Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh, while 265 candidates are contesting in 35 assembly constituencies.

Approximately 79.62 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes on May 20.

Phase 5 voting date and time

Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha elections is set for May 20. It will encompass 49 constituencies across 5 states and Union territories. Polling will commence at 7 a.m., and the votes will be counted on June 4.

The counting of votes for all 542 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.

Odisha Lok Sabha Election 2024: Full schedule

The voting for the 2024 general elections and 147 seats of the state Assembly were scheduled for the final four phases in Odisha. Nearly 28 Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies underwent polls on May 13, followed by 35 Assembly and five Lok Sabha seats on May 20. Additionally, 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha constituencies will be contested on May 25, with the remaining 42 Assembly and six Lok Sabha seats scheduled for June 1.

Key candidates for Phase 5 LS polls

ConstituencyBJP candidateCongress candidateBJD candidate
Bargarh (ST) Pradeep PurohitSanjay BhoiParineeta Mishra
Sundargarh (ST)Jurel OramJanardan DehuryDilip Tirkey
BolangirSangeeta Kumari Singh DeoManoj MishraSurendra Singh Bhoi
KandhamalSukanta Kumar PanigrahiAmir Chand NayakAchyuta Samanta
AskaAnita SubhadarshaniDebokanta SharmaRanjita Sahu

During this electioneering phase, the state saw key figures from the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP and Congress campaigning for their respective candidates.

Prominent leaders who participated in the campaigning included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and party leader Rahul Gandhi.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Dev Sai, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal, and Tripura’s former CM Biplab Kumar Deb also actively participated in the campaign.

