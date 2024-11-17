Odisha man steals 20 lakh, hides it in cow dung as cops close in

A huge cache of cash has been discovered hidden within a pile of cow dung in a village located in Odisha's Balasore district in a joint raid involving police teams from Hyderabad and Odisha, an official said on Saturday. The cash was recovered in a joint raid involving police teams from Hyderabad and Odisha.(REUTERS)

The discovery occurred in Badamandaruni village, falling within the jurisdiction of the Kamarda police station. A team of police officials from Hyderabad and Odisha reached the village and raided the house of the in-laws of accused Gopal Behera.

The accused Gopal, who is currently evading capture, is implicated in the theft of over ₹20 lakhs from his employer, an agro-based company in Hyderabad.

Accused transferred stolen money to brother-in-law

According to allegations, Gopal orchestrated the transfer of the stolen funds to his village via his brother-in-law, Rabindra Behera.

Responding to a formal complaint, the Hyderabad Police, alongside Kamarda police, executed a search at Rabindra’s residence, leading to the astonishing recovery of the concealed money embedded in cow dung.

Premada Nayak, IIC of Kamarda police station, said that both Gopal and Rabindra remain at large.

However, a family member of the accused has been detained from the village, and an active investigation is ongoing, as the search for Gopal continues.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident involving financial irregularities, the police have arrested 33 individuals, including five women, in the past month in Goa for allegedly duping over 40 persons with the promise of government jobs.

The arrests were made after investigations into 29 separate cases registered in various police stations in the coastal state, said Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

The 33 accused have collectively cheated the complainants of more than ₹5 crore, he said.

The accused ensnared their targets by falsely claiming that they had contacts with ministers and top government officials, he said.

The police official further informed that there is no political connection to this scam and the accused – five women and 28 men – were only dropping the names of ministers and senior government officials to impress job-seekers.

(With PTI inputs)