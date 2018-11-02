Odisha man who hosted BJP chief Amit Shah for lunch last year joins BJD

The landless farmer from Odisha’s Ganjam district, who hosted Amit Shah for lunch in July last year while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president was starting his ‘Mission 120 programme’, has been lured away by the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD)with a promise of a proper house.

Nabin Swain, a 45-year-old resident of Hugulapata village under Kukudakhandi block, had offered Shah lunch when he visited the district for ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Mazboot’ programme.

“There has been no improvement in my condition since Shah’s visit. I was assured of a house, but nothing has been provided to me yet. Inspired by the developmental activities carried out by (chief minister) Naveen Patnaik. I decided to join the BJD,” Swain said.

“I thank CM Naveen for assuring me a work order for a house under the Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and a ration card,” Swain said.

Swain’s case mirrors that of the tribal couple in Bengal’s Naxalbari area in whose house Shah had lunch in May last year. Raju Mahali and Geeta Mahali joined Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress soon after.

Swain, who belongs to the BJD fortress of Kukudakhandi block under Gopalpur assembly constituency of Ganjam, is perhaps among the few in his village who does not have a pucca or a solid house.

His house does not have an electricity connection so his three sons study by a kerosene lantern. His wife, Sudeshna, a former ward member, also works as a farmhand in other’s paddy fields while his 79-year-old father works as a night watchman in the village for Rs 500 a month.

Swain wants a pucca house either under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana or Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and some land of his own to till. Though he comes under the Below Poverty Line category, his name was not included in the Socio- Economic and Caste Census of 2011.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said Swain joining the party showed that people are getting to know about the false narrative of the BJP.

“People are realising that only Naveen babu can ensure progress of Odisha,” said Patra.

