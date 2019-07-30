Odisha suspends police officer who demanded special law for cops’ security

india

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 23:00 IST

Odisha’s director general of police RP Sharma suspended the president of Odisha Police Officers’ Association and assistant commissioner of police in Bhubaneswar, Satyajit Mishra over indiscipline and gross misconduct.

The suspension came a day after the Odisha Police Officers’ Association, a body of over 3000 inspectors and sub-inspectors demanded a separate law to book offenders who attack police personnel on duty.

Mishra in a press conference on Sunday had demanded security and separate law for police officials after the inspector of a police station in Balasore district was assaulted on Saturday by irate public over the suicide of a minor boy in a roadside dhaba. The police officer had gone to the spot to probe the boy’s death when his family members and locals thrashed him over alleged police inaction.

At the press conference in Cuttack, Mishra said that the law should be made on similar lines as in the case of government doctors. Referring to the Baliapal incident in which the local police Inspector had to face the wrath of public, Mishra alleged that police officers in Odisha were repeatedly coming under attack from public and this needs to be taken seriously.

“Our security is important for the police personnel to discharge their duties effectively. During the investigation of a case, if we notice that a congregation of crowd is taking shape of a mob, we will avoid the situation. Why will we risk our lives if there is not protection for us?” said Mishra.

A senior police official said the police association’s press conference did not go down well with the home department.

