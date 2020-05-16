Odisha woman and minor son die after she sets herself and her sons afire

india

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:57 IST

A housewife and her 4-year-old son in Odisha’s Kendrapara district succumbed to their burn injuries and another was battling for life after the woman set herself and her sons afire after quarreling with her husband Saturday morning.

Police officials said Lovabati Swain (30) of Bhopal village under Tantiapal marine police station area of Kendrapara district locked herself and her two sons in a room at around 7.00 am after fighting with her husband Sachitra Swain. She poured kerosene on herself and her two sons - Ashwini (4) and Ayush (6) - and then set everyone afire, said inspector Jyotiranjan Swain of Tantiapal Marine police station.

Hearing their screams, the neighbourers barged into their house and doused the flames. The woman who had suffered over 80 per cent burns was taken to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack along with her younger son Ashwini, who too suffered serious burns. Both of them succumbed to their burn injuries in the hospital.

Her second son with 20% burn injuries is undergoing treatment at Rajanagar community health centre.