Home / India News / Odisha woman and minor son die after she sets herself and her sons afire

Odisha woman and minor son die after she sets herself and her sons afire

A woman set herself and her two sons on fire after fighting with her husband

india Updated: May 16, 2020 20:57 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Woman and her younger son died and her other son is battling for life in a hospital
Woman and her younger son died and her other son is battling for life in a hospital(AP Photo/Representative)
         

A housewife and her 4-year-old son in Odisha’s Kendrapara district succumbed to their burn injuries and another was battling for life after the woman set herself and her sons afire after quarreling with her husband Saturday morning.

Police officials said Lovabati Swain (30) of Bhopal village under Tantiapal marine police station area of Kendrapara district locked herself and her two sons in a room at around 7.00 am after fighting with her husband Sachitra Swain. She poured kerosene on herself and her two sons - Ashwini (4) and Ayush (6) - and then set everyone afire, said inspector Jyotiranjan Swain of Tantiapal Marine police station.

Hearing their screams, the neighbourers barged into their house and doused the flames. The woman who had suffered over 80 per cent burns was taken to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack along with her younger son Ashwini, who too suffered serious burns. Both of them succumbed to their burn injuries in the hospital.

Her second son with 20% burn injuries is undergoing treatment at Rajanagar community health centre.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
