Odisha woman dies by suicide day after husband died in accident at hospital

BHUBANESWAR: A woman in Odisha’s Khordha district died by suicide on Monday, a day after her husband succumbed to burn injuries sustained following an explosion when he was working on the air-conditioner at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on December 29, people familiar with the matter said. Police said the woman, who died by suicide on Monday, had been married for two years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the woman is suspected to have died by suicide at her house in Nuagaon village under Khordha district’s Jatni area. Her husband, Dilip Samantaray, an air-conditioning mechanic, sustained 80% burns due to a short circuit followed by an explosion in an air-conditioner at Bhubaneswar’s Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital. He was engaged in maintenance work of air-conditioners installed at the hospital.

Police said the woman was at her father’s house in Jani’s Nuagaon on Monday when she died by suicide in her room. The couple had been married for two years.

Two other workers, who suffered 50% burn injuries in the explosion, are being treated.