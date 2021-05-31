Odisha's Covid-19 caseload nearing 765,000; 8,313 new cases reported

Odisha on Monday registered 8,313 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the coastal state to 764,997, a health department official said.

The death toll rose to 2,754 as 35 more people succumbed to the disease in the state, he said.

Of the new cases, 4,655 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 3,658 detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 974, followed by Cuttack (593), Mayurbhanj (532), Angul (505), Sundargarh (465), Balasore (452) and Dhenkanal (407).

The remaining new cases were reported from several other districts.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of thirty-five Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Angul accounted for five fresh fatalities, while three each were reported from Cuttack, Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Khurda, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur and two each from Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

One Covid patient each succumbed to the infection in Nayagarh and Nuapada, the official said.

Fifty-three other Covid-19 patients have also died in the state due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 91,663 active cases.

At least 11,881 people were cured of the disease on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 6,70,527.

The state has so far conducted over 1.17 crore sample tests for Covid-19, including 61,613 on Sunday, and the positivity rate stands at 6.5 per cent.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra and the health department's Additional Chief Secretary PK Mohapatra on Monday visited Nabarangpur and Koraput districts to review the Covid situation there.

The chief secretary said the test positivity ratio in Nabarangpur has declined to 13 per cent from 20 per cent recorded recently, while the district has got an RT-PCR machine which will be operational very shortly.

An oxygen plant at the district headquarters hospital will start working in the next three months, he said.

Along with the collector and other senior officers of the district, the two senior bureaucrats visited a Covid hospital and enquired about the functioning of the ICU there and the construction of a 200-bed ward.