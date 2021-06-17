Odisha’s partial lockdown relaxation to begin from today: Check new guidelines

Odisha will begin relaxing its Covid-19 lockdown restrictions partially from Thursday. The government has divided the state into two categories depending on the Covid-19 positivity rate for the unlocking.

State chief secretary Suresh Mohapatra on Wednesday said that from June 17 morning, 17 districts in western and southern Odisha where total positivity rate and active caseload is low, the lockdown-like restrictions would be relaxed between 6am and 5pm. In rest of the 13 districts including capital city of Bhubaneswar, the relaxation would be between 6am and 1pm.

"The Covid-19 infection rate has drastically declined and the test positivity rate (TPR) has come down to 6% this week. I thank the people of Odisha for abiding by the lockdown measures strictly. The peak period in the state is already over and I hope if people continue to coordinate with the government, the situation can be completely brought under control in few days," said Mohapatra.

The 17 districts where Covid-19 lockdown would be lifted between 6am and 5pm are Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Bolangir, Sonepur, Rayagada and Boudh.

The rest 13 districts where lockdown would be lifted between 6am and 1pm are Khurda, Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Keonjhar and Nayagarh.

The Covid-19 lockdown was initially imposed in the state from May 5 to May 17. It was first extended to June 1 and subsequently to June 17 following the rise in the infection in the state. However, curbs like night curfew will continue in the entire state till July 1, as announced by Mohapatra on Wednesday.

Odisha on Wednesday reported 3,535 new Covid-19 cases and test positivity rate of just over 6%, a sharp decline of 24% test positivity rate in mid-May.

Check the latest guidelines here:

1. The Odisha government has decided to open sweet shops in the partial unlock period keeping in view the livelihood of milk producers.

2. Cycle (sale) and automobile repair shops will be allowed to open. All essential shops including sweet shops and roadside eateries would be allowed to open between 6am and 5pm. However, these eateries can only sell through parcel.

3. Morning walk, cycling and jogging activities are allowed till 9am but parks and gyms will remain closed.

4. All the restrictions regarding marriage, cremation, meetings, social gatherings, opening of temples will continue as before, as per the partial unlocking measures.

5. All essential services, transport of goods, industrial activities and construction activities will be allowed but public bus services have been restricted.