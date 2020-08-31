Ola, Uber drivers across NCR threaten strike from September 1: All you need to know

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 13:32 IST

Drivers working with mobility platforms Ola and Uber have threatened to go on strike in Delhi-NCR from September 1 in support of their various demands like fare hike and extension of moratorium on repayment of loans. With government buses accommodating fewer passengers and the Delhi Metro services yet to resume, the strike could affect travel for thousands of citizens across the NCR.

Around 2 lakh drivers working with cab aggregators will take part in the strike if the government fails to solve our problems, said Kamaljeet Singh Gill, president of Sarvodaya Drivers Association of Delhi.

The strike by drivers of cab aggregators may cause hardships to a large number of commuters as Metro train services are yet to resume and buses are running at reduced capacity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Know about the various demands of the drivers:

•The cab drivers have demanded extension of moratorium on loan payments till December 31, fare hike, increase in commission by cab aggregators, and withdrawal of e-challans issued against their vehicles for speeding, according to a pamphlet circulated by the drivers.

•The drivers have also demanded that cab aggregators raise their fare and commission and share taxes paid by them while travelling between Delhi and National Capital (Region) destinations like Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurgaon.

•Gill said the road tax payment relaxation should also be extended till December 31.