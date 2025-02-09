Arvind Kejriwal's old video goes viral: ‘Modiji can’t defeat us in this lifetime'

An old video of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal resurfaced on social media after his defeat in the Delhi assembly election where he purportedly claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not defeat his party in this lifetime and would have to be reborn to do so. AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal made comments about the BJP before the election that have gone viral on social media

The video, from an AAP workers conference in 2023 in Delhi, shows AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal saying, “Their intention is to topple the AAP government, and Narendra Modi ji wants to form a government in Delhi this way; they know they can't defeat us through elections. I want to tell Narendra Modi ji that you cannot defeat us in this life, and you will have to take another birth to defeat us in Delhi.”

BJP Delhi's X handle also posted an excerpt of the video edited with comedic reactions and said “Ab aaya swad?” (how does this taste?), making light of the AAP's defeat in the Delhi elections.

Netizens also reacted to Arvind Kejriwal's comments, stating that it was this sense of pride that had brought down the AAP in the polls. One user even commented, “Ab es Janam main tum jail se bahar nahi aa sakte” (Now in this lifetime, you won't come out of jail)

Delhi assembly election results

In a historic victory, the BJP is set to form a government in Delhi after 26 years. The party secured 48 assembly seats after an intense triangular contest with incumbent AAP and Congress.

The AAP saw major losses for its top leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Satyendar Jain. Chief minister Atishi won from the Kalkaji assembly constituency and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. The Congress, however, failed to win any seats.

Most exit polls had predicted the BJP's victory in the election.