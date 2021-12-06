Omicron: WHO chief says ‘deeply disappointed’ at curbs on flights from southern Africa

World Health Organization (WHO) director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday expressed disappointment at travel restrictions being imposed on flights from southern Africa, where the latest Covid-19 variant, Omicron, was first detected. He also thanked South Africa and Botswana, which reported the first cases of Omicron, for not hiding this new variant.

“I thank South Africa and Botswana for rapidly detecting, sequencing and reporting this new Covid-19 variant. It is deeply disappointing to me that some countries continue to block direct flights from southern Africa due to the Omicron variant,” WHO quoted Ghebreyesus as saying at the ‘Partnership for African Vaccine manufacturing-From Aspiration To Action’ event.

In making this observation, the WHO chief reiterated his remarks from tweets on Sunday, in which he shared his ‘disappointment’ with the imposition of curbs and also expressed respect to the African countries for their ‘transparency and sharing’ with respect to the information related to the Omicron variant, which is also denoted as B.1.1.529, and has been classified as a Variant of Concern (VoC).

Respect is owed to the science and technology expertise in African countries as well as their transparency and sharing, including data related to the Omicron variant of concern. This is helping to ensure a safer world for all people everywhere. #COVID19 — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) December 5, 2021

The discovery of B.1.1.529 came at a time when several countries were witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases. This has led to countries, including India, announcing measures for air passengers arriving from southern Africa. India is also among the nations, more than 30 in number, where passengers have tested positive for Omicron.

This also led to India deferring resumption of regular international commercial passenger flights, which was scheduled for December 15. International flight operations were suspended in March last year, when the first nationwide lockdown was announced.