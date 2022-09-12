On BJP's t-shirt jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Ashok Gehlot cites Amit Shah’s muffler

Congress leader and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday slammed the BJP for its comments on the cost of Rahul Gandhi's t-shirt, which he was seen wearing during the grand old party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

Speaking to reporters, Gehlot said BJP leaders themselves wear glasses worth ₹2.5 lakh, but are now politicising a t-shirt.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi explains purpose of Bharat Jodo Yatra: ‘Nothing possible until…’

“Why is the BJP concerned about the Bharat Jodo Yatra? Do they have no work? Now they are commenting on a T-shirt. They (BJP) wear specs worth ₹2.5 lakh. The home minister (Amit Shah) himself wears a muffler worth ₹80,000. They're politicising a t-shirt now,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rajasthan | Why is BJP concerned about the Bharatjodo Yatra? Do they have no work? Now they are commenting on a T-shirt. They (BJP) wear specs worth 2.5 lakhs, the Home Minister himself wears a muffler worth ₹80 thousand. They're politicising a t-shirt now: CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/0OIm5OnTj1 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, Congress veteran and MP Jairam Ramesh also took a jibe at the saffron camp over the issue. He said the fact that the saffron camp wants to talk about t-shirts, containers, shoes and vests show they are “rattled and unnerved”.

“The lie-factory of theirs (BJP) is now running overtime, especially on social media,” the Congress MP added.

He said the BJP is bringing up these issues because it cannot talk about real matters that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is raising among the people. “We don't want to stoop to the levels of BJP leaders,” Ramesh said at a press conference.

We don't want to stoop to the levels of BJP leaders. They are afraid. They can't talk about the real issues that #BharatJodoYatra raises among the people. No wonder they talk about T-shirts, underwear, containers, etc. @Jairam_Ramesh pic.twitter.com/uEaUfCQvNq — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) September 12, 2022

The row emerged on Friday (September 9) when the BJP took to Twitter and shared a picture of Gandhi wearing a Burberry t-shirt, which they claimed cost ₹41,257. “Bharat Dekho!” the caption read.

The post triggered a war of words between the Congress and the BJP, with the former saying that if extended discussions on clothes are done, then it would spread to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's suit worth ₹10 lakh and glasses worth ₹1.5lakh.

Other opposition leaders, including TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, also slammed the BJP for its remarks on Gandhi's t-shirt.

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign, which will cover over 3,000km journey and last for more than 100 days, entered its fifth day on Monday in Kerala.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON