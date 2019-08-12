On Chandigarh’s Elante Mall bomb threat, police say no explosive found yet

india

Bomb disposal teams are still searching Chandigarh’s largest shopping destinations, Elante Mall, after a bomb threat was received, a senior police officer said on Monday afternoon. The mall was evacuated earlier on Monday after the Chandigarh police control room received a phone call, claiming that a bomb had been planted in Elante Mall.

“Bomb disposal team, anti sabotage teams, operation cell teams, crime branch teams and local police teams are carrying out intensive search of entire area in and around Elante mall,” the police statement said.

“Security personnel of Elante mall are have also joined the police…. There is no need to panic. As of now, no threat has been detected,” the Chandigarh police said. It added that the Elante mall complex was being completely sanitized as a precautionary message.

Elante Mall has an estimated foot fall on weekends and holidays in excess of one lakh.

Nilambari Jagadale, Chandigarh’s senior superintendent of police, who was overseeing the operation, also appealed to people not to create panic.

“Professional teams are on the job. We will inform people about the outcome of the search. The intention is not to inconvenience anyone. But when some information comes, we have to thoroughly verify it,” the Chandigarh SSP said.

She said the entire search operation would take a total of three to four hours since all the shops across four floors had to search. And then, there are the cinema halls, the officer said.

The person who made the bomb phone call refused to identify himself, a statement by the Chandigarh police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said efforts to trace the caller were still on since the person had made the phone call over the voice over internet protocol. “Hence, it may take time to identify the caller,” the police said.

Elante mall, built by Larsen & Toubro in 2013 with an investment of over Rs 1,700 crore, is home to nearly 235 retail outlets and is a part of a 21-acre complex.

In a statement, the Elante mall management said the mall was working with the police after a report of an unclaimed object, which could have been a bomb hoax, was received. “All the people, including the shoppers and staff members, are absolutely safe,” the mall said in a statement.

“It looks like a hoax call in view of the heightened security alert across the country. The police investigation is going on and we will soon learn the complete facts. The mall operations will resume as and when the special security check is completed,” the mall said, urging people to remain calm and help restore normalcy.

