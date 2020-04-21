e-paper
Home / India News / On Civil Services Day, President Kovind, PM Modi thank India’s ‘steel frame’

On Civil Services Day, President Kovind, PM Modi thank India’s ‘steel frame’

Civil Services Day is observed on April 21 after country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel addressed the probationers of administrative services officer in 1947 at Metcalf House in Delhi. He had referred to civil servants as the ‘’steel frame of India’’ on this day.

india Updated: Apr 21, 2020 14:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
In a tweet on Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the role of civil servants in ensuring India successfully defeats Covid-19.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the role of civil servants in the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic as India reported more than 18,000 infections and nearly 600 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his greetings to the civil servants as well as their families on Civil Services Day.

“I appreciate their efforts in ensuring India successfully defeats COVID-19. They are working round the clock, assisting those in need and ensuring everyone is healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and shared his speech form Civil Services Day in 2018.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind said civil servants “have played a key role in implementing policies and programs for public welfare”.

“In the present times too, the steel frame of our country, the civil service, has shown its strength and resolve in handling COVID-19 situation, with sensitivity and professionalism. Confident that our civil services will continue to serve in the best traditions of public service,” the President tweeted.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his “warm greetings” to all civil servants and their families on Civil Servants Day.

“They have played a pioneering role in India’s progress. Today at these challenging times their dedication, commitment and efforts to defeat COVID-19 are truly appreciable,” Shah tweeted.

The government observes April 21 as Civil Services Day as an “occasion for the civil servants to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizen and renew their commitments to public service and excellence in work”, according to the department of administrative reforms and public grievances.

Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration are presented to districts or implementing units for the implementation of priority programme and innovation categories as part of Civil Services Day.

According to the department of administrative reforms and public grievances, the first such ceremony was held at Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan in April 2006.

