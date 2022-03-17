On Day 1, over 3 lakh vaccines administered to children aged 12-14 yrs: Centre

Over three lakh children between the ages of 12 and 14 have been vaccinated against Covid-19, the health ministry said Thursday. The vaccination drive for children in this age group began 24 hours earlier, with kids getting Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, which was approved for use in the 12-18 age group last month. Two doses of Corbevax are to be administered within a gap of 28 days.

On Monday, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the inoculation of children in the above age group. On Wednesday, as authorities started vaccinating children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, urging them to take the jab.

According to news agency PTI, there were over 4.7 crore children in the 12 to 13 (13 or 14) age group in the country as of March 1.

Also on Wednesday, authorities began administering 'precautionary' doses for people over 60 years. The prioritisation and sequencing of the dose will be based on completion of nine months to 39 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose, PTI reported.

In total, more than 1.05 crore precautionary doses have been administered to all citizens above 60, including those with comorbidities, the health ministry said Thursday.

India's vaccination drive against Covid-19 began in January 2020 and over 180.80 crore doses have been administered so far.

On Thursday, the country saw a slight decline in its daily tally as 2,539 new cases were added in the previous 24 hours, pushing the caseload to more than 4.3 crore.

