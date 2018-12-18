On Day 2, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot shakes up bureaucracy with 40 transfers

The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan on Tuesday carried out its first reshuffle of the state bureaucracy, transferring 40 IAS officers. Principal secretary, forest and environment Kuldeep Ranka has been appointed as the principal secretary to the chief Minister.

Revenue secretary Ajitabh Sharma has been appointed secretary to the CM, and Ajmer collector Aarti Dogra and additional mission director, National Health Mission (NHM) Rajan Vishal as joint secretary to the Chief Minister.

Six Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have been appointed as the joint secretaries to the CM - Antar Singh Nehra, Shaheen Ali Khan, Har Sahay Meena, Lalit Kumar, Gaurav Bajad and Laxman Singh Shekhawat. Two RAS officers have been made officer on special duty – Deva Ram Saini and Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Kota collector Gaurav Goyal has been appointed as managing director, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) and Churu collector Muktanand Agarwal takes over his post in Kota.

Principal secretary to former CM Vasundhara Raje has been transferred to commissioner, command area development, Bikaner and Naveen Jain transferred to Labour and Employment department as commissioner.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Finance, Excise and Taxation department, Mukesh Sharma has been transferred to Revenue Board, Ajmer as chairman, while commissioner, Departmental Enquiries, Niranjan Kumar Arya has been appointed as principal secretary, Finance.

ACS Industries Rajeeva Swarup has been made ACS, Home; ACS, Tribal Area Development Sudhershan Sethi has been made ACS Forest and Environment, and Mines and Minerals, ACS Medical and Health Veenu Gupta has been transferred to Public Works Department, and ACS Subodh Agarwal transferred to Industries from Higher and technical education department.

IAS officer Rohit Kumar Singh was transferred to Medical and Health department, Dr R Venkateshwaran to Horticulture, Akhil Arora to social justice and empowerment, Alok to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Aparna Arora to Minority Affairs and Waqf department, Shikhar Agarwal as member Revenue Board, Shreya Guha to Tourism, Art and Culture, Naresh Pal Gangwar to Planning; Roli Singh to Higher and Technical Education, Praveen Gupta as Member Revenue Board, Bhaskar A Sawant to School Education, Naveen Mahajan to Water Resources, Gayatri Rathore to Women and Child Development, KK Pathak to commissioner Industries, Ashutosh AT Pednekar to Disaster Management and Relief, Prithvi Raj to Finance (revenue), Krishna Kunal to Commissioner Devsthan, Samit Sharma as additional mission director, NHM, and Pradeep Kumar Borad to commissioner, College education.

