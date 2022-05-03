On Eid, Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, says ‘policy of divide and rule not good’

As India celebrates Eid, Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday targeted the central government and said that Bengal sets an example for the country in terms of communal brotherhood. “The unity being demonstrated in Bengal… no other place in the country is setting such an example. That’s why they are jealous. And that’s why they abuse us,” the Bengal chief minister said in an apparent jibe at the BJP, ruling at the centre.

Her nephew Abhishek Banerjee shared the stage with her as she addressed the devotees offering prayers at Kolkata’s Red Road.

“Atmosphere of the country is not good. The policy of divide and rule is not good.. the isolation policy is not good...we want unity.Do not be scared and keep on fighting,” the 67-year-old leader said, quoting a line from a prayer in Hindi: "Ishwar allah tero naam sabko sanmati de bhagwan": (May god help in l,etting better sense prevail)."

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people at Red Road in Kolkata on the occasion of #EidUlFitr



"Good days will come...we are not scared, we know how to fight," says Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/t09QLyOGZG — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

The Bengal chief minister’s remarks come as the country marks Muslim festival of Eid and Hindu festival of Akshaya Tritya on the same day.

Last month, Bengal was among the states that saw violence when Ram Navami Jayanti processions were carried out.

On Monday, ahead of Eid, Rajasthan’s Jodhpur witnessed clashes, prompting appeals of peace from chief minister Ashok Gehot.

Four cops are said to be among those who were injured. Internet has been suspended to ensure law and order.

Banerjee, a BJP critic, has been trying to bring the opposition together ahead of the 2024 elections.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON