On Mehbooba Mufti 'house arrest' claim, Srinagar Police say 'free to travel'

Published on Oct 05, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti linked her house arrest to the visit of Amit Shah to the union territory.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti tweeted photos. (PTI File Photo)
BySwati Bhasin | Reported by Ashiq Hussain, New Delhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday claimed that she was under arrest and was not being allowed to go for a wedding in Pattan near Srinagar. As she linked her house arrest to union minister Amit Shah's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police refuted her claim.

"While HM is going around Kashmir beating drums of normalcy, I am under house arrest for simply wanting to visit Pattan for a worker’s wedding. If an ex CM’s fundamental rights can be suspended so easily, one cant even imagine the plight of a commoner," PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti wrote, tagging Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor .

However, the Srinagar Police promptly denied the claim. "It is clarified that no restriction of any kind (of) travel to Pattan, travel to Pattan was at 1 pm as intimated to us," an official statement read. On a photo shared by the PDP leader, the Srinagar Police further wrote that the photos were of "inside of the gate with a lock of residents who stay in the bungalow. There is no lock or any restrictions. She is free to travel. (sic)"

However, Mehbooba Mufti continued her attack. "I was informed last night by SP Baramulla @bhatray that I wouldn’t be allowed to travel to Pattan. Today @JmuKmrPolice have themselves locked my gates from inside & are now lying through their teeth. Sad that law enforcement agencies are brazenly trying to cover up their tracks," she tweeted.

Meanwhile, union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a three-day visit. He is set to host a massive rally in Baramulla on Wednesday, one of the largest since the scrapping of Article 370 three years ago.

    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

jammu and kashmir mehbooba mufti
