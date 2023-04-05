Home / India News / On NCERT-Mughals row, Kapil Sibal says ‘PM Modi’s Bharat…’

On NCERT-Mughals row, Kapil Sibal says ‘PM Modi’s Bharat…’

ByRitu Maria Johny
Apr 05, 2023 01:40 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a jab at the BJP government while reacting to reports of NCERT allegedly erasing certain topics of Mughal empire.

Amid the raging controversy over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) allegedly removing certain portions on Mughal courts from class 12 history textbooks, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday took a swipe at the BJP government.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has reacted to the controversy over NCERT's alleged removal of certain portions on Mughal history from class 12 textbooks. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal has reacted to the controversy over NCERT's alleged removal of certain portions on Mughal history from class 12 textbooks. (PTI)

Taking to Twitter, Sibal remarked that the decision was in sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Bharat’, where ‘modern Indian history’ begins from 2014. The BJP government came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Referring to reports that some parts of the 2002 Gujarat riots and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were excluded from the revised editions, the former Congress leader wrote, "NCERT textbooks: Effaced:

1) Gandhi's pursuit of Hindu Muslim unity 2) Banning of RSS 3) All references to Gujarat riots 4) Protests that turned into social movements in contemporary India.

Consistent with Modi ji's Bharat modern Indian history should start from 2014!"

Also read: Govt deleting Mughal history, China erasing present: Owaisi's jab

However, NCERT director Dinesh Prasad Saklani on Tuesday told news agency ANI reports on the chapters on Mughals being dropped were false. “It's a lie. (Chapters on) Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to COVID, there was pressure on students everywhere,” he said.

Calling it a transition phase under National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is under the process of implementation, he said that the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education will be finalised soon. “Textbooks will be printed in 2024 as per NEP. We have not dropped anything right now,” Saklani asserted.

Adding that children’s knowledge will not be affected by removing the ‘unnecessary burden’, the NCERT chief said an expert committee had recommended the dropping of the chapter.

It was earlier reported that the state and CBSE board schools in Uttar Pradesh will incorporate the new textbooks into the current academic session.

HT had earlier reported that the NCERT has removed topics related to ‘Kings and Chronicles: The Mughal courts’ from the history book ‘Themes of Indian History-Part II’ and ‘Rise of popular movements’, ‘Era of one-party dominance’ from the politics textbook ‘Politics in Indian since Independence’ taught in class 12.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
kapil sibal ncert
kapil sibal ncert
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 05, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out