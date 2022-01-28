On NeoCov, Maharashtra Covid task force expert says, 'Everything else is hype'

Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Friday demystified the hullabaloo over NeoCov, the new coronavirus variant found identified by Wuhan scientists. Dr Joshi said NeoCov is an old virus closely related to MERS Cov which enters cells via DPP4 receptors. Explaining whether there is an immediate reason to worry, Dr Joshi said NeoCov can use ACE2 receptors of bats but they can't use human ACE2 receptors unless a new mutation occurs.

Experts have said NeoCov has only been found in bats and it has never infected a human being. If it ever infects humans, then it might be potential to kill one in three people, as it has a close resemblance to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). There is no such finding that NeoCov may be jumping from bats to humans.

Neo Cov demystified

1 NeoCov is an old virus closely related to MERS Cov which enter cells via DPP4 receptors

2. What's new : Neo cov can use ace2 receptors of bats but they can't use human ace2 receptor unless a new mutation occurs



Everything else is hype 🙏 — Dr. Shashank Joshi (@AskDrShashank) January 28, 2022

The researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Wuhan University who have brought NeoCov to the notice of the world also said that in teh current form, NeoCov does not infect humans., It may become potentially harmful if there are further mutations.

"In this study, we unexpectedly found that NeoCoV and its close relative, PDF-2180-CoV, can efficiently use some types of bat Angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) and, less favourably, human ACE2 for entry," the authors of the study noted.

The World Health Organization said further study is required to find out whether the virus poses any threat to humans. "Animals, particularly wild animals are the source of more than 75% of all emerging infectious diseases in humans, many of which are caused by novel viruses. Coronaviruses are often found in animals, including in bats which have been identified as a natural reservoir of many of these viruses," WHO said to Russian news agency Tass.