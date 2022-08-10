On ‘no flag, no ration’ clip, govt fact-checking body says no such order given

A video of a ration depot employee asking people to buy the national flag for ₹20 to get their share of groceries with the shopkeeper claiming he had received such orders from the government has gone viral, prompting reactions from several politicians.

Now, the official fact-checking handle of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a statement saying “no such instruction” has been given by the government of India (GOI) and the depot owner's licence has been suspended for “violating orders of the government as well as misleading the people”.

Claim:As per the instructions of Government of India,the poor are being forced to buy the flag forcibly to buy ration#PIBFactCheck:



??No such instruction has been given by GOI

??An errant ration shop has been suspended for violating orders of the Govt and misrepresenting facts pic.twitter.com/iNxxJmPREJ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 10, 2022

The video has been doing rounds on social media, but went viral after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi, who often targets his party over a host of issues, shared the same on his Twitter handle.

The video showed a man, who seemed to be a ration depot employee, saying he had received orders from the government that each individual receiving ration would have to buy the flag for ₹20 and display it at their homes. "We've been advised not to offer ration to anyone who refuses to buy the flag. We must carry out our orders.".

In the Twitter post, Gandhi said, “It would be unfortunate if the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Independence becomes a burden on the poor. Ration card holders are being forced to buy Tiranga or denied a share of grains they are entitled to.”

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi has also accused the BJP of selling "nationalism" and hurting the poor's self-respect.

In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said the Tricolour is our pride and it resides in every Indian's heart. "Nationalism can never be sold. It is shameful that while giving ration, poor are being asked to cough up ₹ 20 for the Tricolour," he added.

"Along with the tricolour, the BJP government is also attacking the self-respect of the poor of our country," the former Congress chief said.