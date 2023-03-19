On Shatabdi Express, railways min Ashwini Vaishnaw takes passengers' feedback. Watch

Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday inspected New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express and took feedback from passengers. Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspecting the New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express.(Twitter)

Sharing a video of his interaction with those onboard the train, Vaishnaw wrote, “Passengers feedback; boarded Ajmer Shatabdi from NDLS (New Delhi Railway Station).”

“Passengers have given positive feedback. They told that trains are more clean than earlier, they are on time, platforms are clean,” Vaishnaw told news agency ANI.

Claiming that two initiatives are due to be taken on the route, he said, “First increasing speed on this route by making certain changes in the track. Secondly, pantograph trains (Vande Bharat) will soon run between Delhi-Jaipur on this track after trials and testing.”

In the 30-second video, the minister could be seen asking two passengers whether the train, including its toilets, is clean on regular days. He is then seen talking to officials about future changes to be implemented in the train.

Many took to the comment section, to post their complaints of “unhygienic” toilets and poor quality food being sold at railway stations and in trains. There were also complaints about trains running late on different routes.

Some Twitter users also appreciated the minister’s initiative of taking live feedback from passengers while travelling on the train.

“If all the ministers start working like taking feedback directly and executing reformatory measures, like you, all technical glitches may be resolved. Earning goodwill n people blessings. Keep it up Sir,” wrote a user.

Another commented, “It is great honor and pride for India to have a technically competent and effective leader like you sir. Departments you are handling are progressing is the proof of your commitment to work. God bless you and India.”

“Proud to have a futuristic leader as you as our railway minister. Lot of work still needed and a process driven activities with timeliness will make us amongst the best railways in the world,” said another.