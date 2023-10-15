News / India News / On viral video of riding bike without helmet, Adhir Chowdhury says ‘no one was there’

On viral video of riding bike without helmet, Adhir Chowdhury says ‘no one was there’

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Oct 15, 2023 03:12 PM IST

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen riding a Royal Enfield without wearing a helmet.

Hands off the handles, no helmet -- Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen enjoying a motorcycle ride in West Bengal's Berhampore on Sunday. As the video went viral over road safety allegations, the Congress leader said he had many memories associated with the place. "If the police penalise me, then there is no problem. But there was no one at the place where I was riding the bike," Adhir said.

Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's video of riding a Royal Enfiled went viral.
The Berhampore MP was at the inauguration of a bypass road in Berhampore. In the video, the Congress leader was seen driving a Royal Enfield as his entourage was also on their bikes. Only a few riders accompanying Adhir had their helmets while Adhir wore a cap. As he enjoyed his ride smiling and cheering, he once took his hands off the handles to adjust his cap. And then he deliberately took his hands off as he was saying something.

According to reports, Adhir chose to reach the spot on a bike and rode his Royal Enfield for about 11 km. There were people on the sides of the road whom Adhir greeted from his bike.

Adhir Chowdhury always remains at the centre of controversy. In the last monsoon session of Parliament, Adhir was suspended over misconduct after he criticised PM Modi on the Manipur issue. He maintained that he did not insult PM Modi and only used a word that means silent. The remarks were expunged. His suspension was later revoked after he appeared before the Privileges panel and explained his statement.

