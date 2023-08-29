Onam 2023: PM Modi, Kerala CM, other political leaders extend festival greetings

Onam festival 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Mumru, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, governor Arif Mohammed Khan, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and several other leaders extended their greetings on the 10-day Onam festival on Tuesday. The leaders shared messages, urging people to spread the sparkle of the harvest festival of Kerala and wished for prosperity. Chennai: Students dressed in traditional attire prepare for their performance during Onam festivities, at a school in Chennai, Monday.(PTI)

PM Modi tweeted on X(formerly Twitter), “Onam greetings to everyone! May your lives be showered with good health, unparalleled joy and immense prosperity. Over the last many years, Onam has become a global festival and it beautifully showcases the vibrant culture of Kerala.”

President Murmu greeted the citizens and said, “On this auspicious occasion we express our gratitude to Mother nature for the countless bounties. May this harvest festival usher in prosperity and the spirit of harmony among all.”

Vijayan said Onam embodies the timeless values of equality and fraternity and added that these values give impetus to the struggle to recreate the same conditions of peace and prosperity. Khan urged the people to “join hands to spread the melody, charm and sparkle of Onam across the globe as Kerala's unique message of love, equality and harmony.”

Yechury said, “Wishing the very best to all to strengthen the efforts to establish an equitable society based on Liberty Equality and Fraternity. Onam represents the triumph over forces that oppose.”

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said the festival was an opportunity to re-establish an India filled with equality, brotherhood and growth. "My heartfelt wishes on Onam, a festival celebrated by the people of Kerala with enthusiasm and unity,” said Stalin.

He added, “It's not just a harvest festival but also a festival where Malayalis symbolically welcome Maveli, the Dravidian King.”

Also Read: A functional take on Onam fashion

The X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Congress party also tweeted on the occasion. “Warm greetings to our brothers and sisters of Kerala on the auspicious occasion of Onam. May this festival bring happiness and abundance to all,” it said.

The festival, which began on August 20, is celebrated with much pomp and show and lasts for ten days. Kerala's theme for this year's celebration is ‘Onam, Oru Eenam’ (Onam, the symphony of harmony). Visuals showed Thiruvananthapuram decorated with lights and people gathered in vibrant attires, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The mythology

The festival has its origins in a popular mythology. It is said that the southern state was once ruled by 'Mahabali', a generous Asura (demon) king. During his reign, everyone was equal and deception and theft were unheard of.

However, the Gods, envious of his rule, pushed him down to the netherworld with the support of Lord Vishnu. The legend states that after being dethroned, Mahabali was allowed to return on Thiruvonam day every year – the tenth day of the festival. Ever since, the king's homecoming is marked by the festival of Onam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON