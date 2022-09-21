Onam celebrations in Antarctica: Anand Mahindra calls viral video ‘Outstanding’

Indian billionaire Anand Mahindra tweeted a video on Wednesday to applaud how Indians celebrated Onam in Antarctica. “You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding,” the chairman of Mahindra Group wrote while sharing the video clip.

You cannot prevent Indians from celebrating Onam. Even in Antarctica. Outstanding. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/JH2jTeCDQ2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 21, 2022

In the viral video, a group of five men can be seen carving out a rangoli/ Pookkalam with the help of a bodkin and hammer. The one-minute video of different still and time-lapse shots beautifully shows the men engaged in making the traditional Indian art on the solid ice sheet.

With Indian classical music in the background, the clip shows an appealing rangoli at the end with a coconut drawn at the centre. The men captioned their creativity on ice as “Onam @ Antarctica.”

Also Read| Anand Mahindra's Monday motivation vid for budding entrepreneurs | Watch

A user wrote, “Because flowers are not readily available in Antarctica, flowers were drawn on the frozen lake surface with a hammer, knife, and screwdriver. Five Malayalis from a 22-member team staying there as part of India's 41st Antarctic Exploration Project have laid the pookkalam over the lake. The pookkalam was prepared in front of the Bharti station, an Indian research institute, in the bitter cold of -25 degrees Celsius (or -13 Fahrenheit)!”

Onam is a harvest festival and also the official festival of Kerala which celebrates the return of the legendary King Mahabali/Maveli to the state. The festival falls in the month of Chingam, between August and September, according to the Malayali calendar. It also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsham. It is a 10-day long festival, with each holding much significance.