Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    15-year-old killed, three injured in fire at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade chawl

    One person was killed and three others were injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area on Sunday, officials said.

    Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 11:12 AM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    One person was killed and three others were injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area on Monday, officials said.

    Representational Image (ANI)
    Representational Image (ANI)

    The incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl (row tenement) in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, they said.

    The injured persons were rushed to St George's Hospital, where Yash Vitthal Khot (15) was declared dead, the officials added.

    As per the officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries and household articles in an area measuring about 10x10 feet on the first floor of the chawl.

    A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.35 am, a fire official said.

    recommendedIcon
    Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
    News/India News/15-year-old Killed, Three Injured In Fire At Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade Chawl
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes