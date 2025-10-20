15-year-old killed, three injured in fire at Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade chawl

One person was killed and three others were injured after a fire broke out at a chawl in Mumbai’s Cuffe Parade area on Monday, officials said. Representational Image (ANI)

The incident was reported around 4.15 am at the single-storey chawl (row tenement) in Shivshakti Nagar on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg, they said.

The injured persons were rushed to St George's Hospital, where Yash Vitthal Khot (15) was declared dead, the officials added.

As per the officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries and household articles in an area measuring about 10x10 feet on the first floor of the chawl.

A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 4.35 am, a fire official said.