Home / India News / ‘One of the tallest leaders of Bihar’: Union ministers mourn Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

‘One of the tallest leaders of Bihar’: Union ministers mourn Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ravi Shankar Prasad pointed out how Paswan fought for Dalits and underprivleged.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:40 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Home minister Amit Shah with union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi.
Home minister Amit Shah with union minister Ram Vilas Paswan in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar / Hindustan Times Photo Archives)
         

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh called his colleague Ram Vilas Paswan, who died at the age of 74 on Thursday, a son of Bihar’s soil and one of its tallest leaders.

Singh also said that Paswan dedicated his work to the development of the underprivileged and the Dalits. “The death of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji is very painful for me. In his long political life, he always worked for the welfare of the poor, dalits and the underprivileged. He was counted among the tallest leaders associated with the soil of Bihar and had good relations with all the parties,” the defence minister wrote on Twitter.

Home minister Amit Shah said that for Paswan the priority was the nation’s development and welfare of the general public. He said he felt extremely hurt at Paswan’s demise. He tweeted, “The mind is extremely disturbed by the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan ji, who is always fighting for the welfare and rights of the poor and the deprived. In his political life, he always kept national interest and public welfare paramount. His death has created a void in Indian politics.”

Union minister for law Ravi Shankar Prasad took to Twitter to share his condolences. He said, “Ram Vilas was a senior minister in the Government of India. I was the Minister of State for Coal Mines for the first time in Atalji’s government. His death is an irreparable loss to the country. My humble tribute. Om Shanti.”

Prasad also highlighted Paswan’s dedication towards the upliftment of the marginalised and the Dalits. He also said, “My heartfelt condolences and tribute to the demise of Ram Vilas Paswan. He was an ardent leader of the socialist movement of the country and devoted his entire life to the welfare of Dalits and the marginalized.”

Ram Vilas Paswan, who led the Lok Janashakti Party, was hospitalised for the past few weeks. The news of his death was shared by LJP chief and his son Chirag Paswan on Twitter.

