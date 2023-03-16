Home / India News / Online banking, ATM fraud cases declined by 4.56%, 7.9% over 2 years: Govt

ByShweta Mudaliar
Mar 16, 2023 08:49 AM IST

Minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad said that the Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and AU Small Finance Bank reported zero frauds in 2020-2021

Online banking and ATM fraud cases declined by 4.56% in 2020-21 and 7.9% in the following financial year, the government has informed Parliament.

Mizoram was the only state that did not report online banking or ATM fraud cases in 2021. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad gave the information in Lok Saba on Wednesday in response to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Rahul Kaswan. He added the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has enhanced the security of digital transactions to check fraud.

Karad said that the Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and AU Small Finance Bank reported zero frauds in 2020-2021. Maharashtra reported the most internet banking fraud cases (26,844) worth 75.7 crores followed by Delhi (8,003) amounting to 22.09 crore.

Mizoram was the only state that did not report online banking or ATM fraud cases in 2021. Last year, the state reported two such cases.

