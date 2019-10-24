e-paper
Online registration for Kartarpur pilgrimage starts

Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration 3 to 4 days in advance of the date of travel to Kartarpur corridor. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 14:06 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dera Baba Nanak
A view of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak district Gurdaspur.
A view of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak district Gurdaspur.(HT Photo)
         

Online registration of devotees began on Thursday after India and Pakistan signed an agreement to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor to allow Sikh pilgrims to visit the holy Darbar Sahib in that country. For registration of pilgrims, online portal (prakashpurb550.mha.gov.in) has gone live today, an official statement said.

The pilgrims will have to register themselves online on this portal and exercise their choice to travel on any day.

Pilgrims will be informed by SMS and email of the confirmation of registration 3 to 4 days in advance of the date of travel. An Electronic Travel Authorisation will also be generated.

The pilgrims need to carry Electronic Travel Authorisation, along with their passport, when they arrive at the Passenger Terminal Building here, the statement said. The Kartarpur corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab with Darbar Sahib in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 14:05 IST

