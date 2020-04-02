e-paper
Online reservation for journeys after April 14 was never stopped: Western Railways

PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

india Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mumbai
During the lockdown period, only railways’ freight movement is active to carry essential commodities across the country.
During the lockdown period, only railways' freight movement is active to carry essential commodities across the country.
         

Western Railways on Thursday said that online reservations for journeys after April 14 were never stopped during the lockdown period.

“Certain media reports have claimed that Railways has started reservation for post lockdown period, but it is not correct. It has been clarified by Shri Ravinder Bhakar - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, that online reservation for journeys post 14th April, 2020 was never stopped and it is not related to any new announcement,” an official release form Western Railways said.

“Shri Bhakar stated that online reservation through IRCTC’s website has already on always for the trains w.e.f. 15th April, 2020 onwards, so all the passengers are requested to not to get confused by any such media reports,” it said.

PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

During the lockdown period, only railways’ freight movement is active to carry essential commodities across the country.

