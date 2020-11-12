e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
bihar election 2020
Home / India News / ‘Only 12,270 votes’: What RJD’s new figure claims

‘Only 12,270 votes’: What RJD’s new figure claims

Terming the Election Commission as ‘BJP commission’, the party claimed that the Commission helped NDA win the election.

india Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 21:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attends the party legislators' meeting in Patna on Thursday.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attends the party legislators' meeting in Patna on Thursday.(PTI)
         

The Rashtriya Janata Dal, which has been alleging foul play since the day of counting, on Thursday quoted Election Commission data to show that NDA was ahead only by 12,270 votes. Alleging that the administration machinery was deployed to make NDA win, the party said on the basis of only 12,270 votes, the administration ‘helped’ NDA win 15 seats. “To believe these numbers, check the 15 seats which were lost by a thin margin,” the RJD tweeted on Thursday.

 

For the first time after the election results were declared late on November 10, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav offered his reaction.

“I thank Bihar’s people. The mandate favoured Mahagathbandhan, but the Election Commission’s result was in NDA’s favour. This hasn’t happened first time. In 2015 when Mahagathbandhan was formed, votes were in our favour but BJP made back door entry to gain power,” Tejashwi said.

On the day of the counting, several Congress and RJD leaders had alleged many Mahagathbandhan candidates were not given certificates though the Election Commission told them they had won. Later, they were told they lost. Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi were calling up district magistrates to not let Mahagathbandhan’s count go over 110, the party had earlier alleged. The Grand Alliance finished at 110, while the NDA alliance managed 125 seats.

tags
top news
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Deliberate’: Centre puts Twitter on notice for showing Leh as part of J&K
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
‘Iconic structure’ planned near Yamuna, Central Vista length to double
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
Pak air force film, with a dogfight in ‘eastern sector,’ shown in China
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
‘Mandate favored us, EC’s result in NDA’s favor’: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar polls
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesNirmala SitharamanRBICovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityGold prices today

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In