Only sewage treatment plant in North-East inaugurated in Manipur

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 08:09 IST

The Imphal sewage treatment plant, the only one in the North-East, was formally inaugurated on Monday. Two Integrated Water Supply Projects were also inaugurated along with it by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Singh was accompanied by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister Losii Dikho. They inaugurated the projects through video conferencing.

“Water is Life, we can’t survive without water. To give potable water to all the people of the State is a serious concern of the Govt. Glad to inaugurate two water supply projects and Imphal Sewerage Project Ph-1 today at different parts of Imphal East & Imphal West Dists.via VC,” he said on Twitter.

“About 3,000 households have been connected by the Imphal Sewerage project so far and we’re targeting to provide the facilities to around 12,000 households,” the chief minister said in a video clip which was shared with the media after the inauguration.

He appreciated the then government for taking up project and also appealed to the city dwellers, particularly those residing in the municipal areas, to avail the facility by connecting with the new (sewage) project to control pollution.

The Imphal Sewerage Project Phase-I with a capacity of 27 MLD was constructed with a cost of Rs 345.43 crore and was launched in 2005.

PHE Minister Losii Dikho said the project will benefit thousands in the Imphal area.

Dikho further said that the New Development Bank has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore to provide potable water to every household, adding that all the necessary processes including tenders, issue of work order etc have been completed.

He also informed that major water supply schemes at Tamenglong, Senapati and Churachandpur districts will also be inaugurated soon.

Mentioning that water is precious, the minister said that the Nambul River Rejuvenation project which aims to control river pollution by intercepting and treating urban waste between Iroisemba and Heirangoithong through a treatment plant at Mongsangei, has been started. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 95 crore.

The Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area Phase-I at Porompat in Imphal East District was constructed at a cost of Rs 636.19 lakh while the Integrated Water Supply Project for Imphal Planning Area Phase-I at Iroisemba Hilltop in Imphal West District was constructed at the project cost of Rs 736.77 lakh.

L Susindro, Chairman Loktak Development Authority, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Commissioner (PHE) Nidhi Kesarwani, Secretary to Chief Minister Ningthoujam Geoffrey, Chief Engineer (PHE) Haobam Sunil and others were also present during the event.