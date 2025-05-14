Operation Keller: Huge cache of arms, ammunition recovered after 3 Lashkar terrorists gunned down

A massive cache of arms and ammunition was recovered after the Indian Army eliminated three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian under ‘Operation Keller’ on Tuesday, May 13. Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered under Operation Keller.(Screengrab/X/@PTI_News)

Several rifles, grenades, and ammunition along with bagpacks and wallets of terrorists killed have been recovered, shows a video.

Operation Keller is Indian Army's yet another military action against terrorists which comes amid the country's successful and ongoing Operation Sindoor.

What is Operation Keller? Read.

While Operation Sindoor was launched by Indian forces on May 7 to target terrorism backed by Pakistan, Operation Keller was launched on May 13 by the Indian Army after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Under Operation Keller, three “hardcore terrorists” were gunned down during heavy exchange of fire in the Shoekal Keller area of Shopian.

The operation was launched based on the specific intelligence of a Rashtriya Rifles Unit about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller and is currently underway, the Indian Army said.

Also read: BSF jawan, detained by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, returns to India

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, “OPERATION KELLER On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about presence of terrorists in general area Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in elimination of three hardcore terrorists.”

Keller was a joint operation between the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir police, Central Reserve Police Force and intelligence agencies, according to news agency PTI.

Top LeT terrorist killed in Op Keller

In what came as a big blow to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, Shahid Kuttay, was among the three terrorists killed in Operation Keller, PTI reported, citing officials.

Track live India-Pakistan news here.

According to a senior police official, all three terrorists killed were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, out of whom, he identified two as Shahid Kuttay and Adnan Shafi, the report added. However, the identity of the third terrorist is not yet known.

Kuttay had joined the terror ranks in 2023 and was a category “A” terrorist and a top commander of LeT, said the official.

After the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed, Kuttay’s residence was razed by the authorities just days later on April 26.