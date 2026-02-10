‘Blatantly partisan’: Full text of Oppn's letter for no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla

The leaders highlighted that the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is “almost invariably not allowed to speak”, while also mentioning the suspensions of eight Opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha.

In the notice submitted by Congress leaders K Suresh, Gaurav Gogoi and Md Javed to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh, the Opposition accused Birla of behaving in a “blatantly partisan manner” while conducting the business of the House.

The notice also referenced Speaker Om Birla's remarks after the adoption of Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, wherein he said he had received “credible information” that members of the Opposition would reach the Prime Minister's chair and carry out “an unforeseen act.” The Opposition members called these allegations “blatantly false” and “derogatory” in nature.

Full text of Opposition notice Notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker, Lok Sabha, in terms of provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India

We, the undersigned, hereby give notice of a resolution for the removal of Shri Om Birla from the office of Speaker Lok Sabha, in terms of the provisions of Article 94(c) of the Constitution of India, because of the blatantly partisan manner in which he has been conducting the business of the Lok Sabha. On several occasions, Leaders of Opposition Parties have just not been allowed to speak, which is their basic democratic right in Parliament.

Most recently,

1. On 2 February 2025, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was not allowed to complete his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. This is not an isolated instance. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is almost invariably not allowed to speak.

2. On 3 February 2025, Eight Opposition Members of Parliament were arbitrarily suspended for the entire Budget Session and are being penalised merely for exercising their democratic rights.

3. On 4 February 2025, a Member of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party was permitted to make wholly objectionable and personalised attacks on two former Prime Ministers without being reprimanded even once for disregarding established conventions and norms of propriety. In spite of our request, no action has been taken against this particular Member of Parliament, who is a habitual offender.

4. On 5 February 2025, Shri Om Birla, inter alia, made the following observations after the adoption of the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address through a voice vote.

"Honourable Members, it is with deep sorrow that I must inform the House that the kind of conduct displayed yesterday by some members of this august House in the Lok Sabha Chamber, and the scenes that were created, are unprecedented in the entire history of the Lok Sabha since its inception.

In our parliamentary system, the dignified position of the Speaker of the House has been enshrined in the Constitution of our country itself. Historically, political differences have never been brought into the Speaker’s office. The conduct exhibited by members of the Opposition in the Speaker’s office was not in keeping with our parliamentary traditions; rather, I would say it was like a black spot.

All of us should cooperate to ensure the smooth functioning of the House. Thereafter, when the Leader of the House was to respond to the Address of His Excellency the President, I received credible information that several members of the Congress Party might reach the seat of the Honourable Prime Minister and carry out some unforeseen act. I also witnessed this scene in the House.

Had such an incident occurred, it would have been an extremely unpleasant spectacle that would have torn apart the democratic traditions of our country. To prevent this, I requested the Honourable Prime Minister not to come to the House. As the Presiding Officer of the House, it was my responsibility to ensure that the highest traditions and dignity of the House were preserved.

The Leader of the House not speaking in the House is in no way appropriate for the Assembly. By acceding to my request and remaining absent, the Leader of the House saved the House from an unpleasant scene. For this, I express my gratitude to the Honourable Prime Minister for accepting my suggestion."

The aforementioned remarks cast blatantly false allegations against the Members of the Indian National Congress and are derogatory in nature. The Speaker, who is required to be the custodian of the Rules of Procedure and the norms of parliamentary decorum, chose the floor of the House to make such statements, which is indicative of an abuse of this constitutional office.