Opposition MPs to ‘gherao’ Parliament to protest farm laws: OP Chautala

Former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala said parliamentarians of opposition parties will gather outside the Parliament on July 22 to protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. "Opposition MPs will gherao Parliament tomorrow in protest against the three black laws and create such a situation that would force the government to repeal these laws,"

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) supremo was visiting the Delhi-Ghazipur border to support the ongoing farmers protest "These laws should be withdrawn. India is an agriculture-based country. Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. This agitation is not only for farmers and labourers but for the entire nation," news agency ANI quoted Chautala as saying.

Chautala was released from prison earlier this month after serving a 10-year sentence in a teacher recruitment scam. He has been visiting protest sites to extend his support and also paid a visit to Palwal in Haryana. Addressing a farmers' gathering in Palwal, "Our country is primarily an agrarian one. If farmers are happy, then the country is prosperous, if they are not happy, the nation cannot progress,"

Chautala praised erstwhile deputy Prime Minister in the governments of Prime Minister VP Singh and Chandra Sekhar, Chaudhary Devi Lal, for dedicating his life to working for farmers and the common man. "We want to realise the dreams of the late Chaudhary Devi Lal. All his life he struggled for one thing -- hardworking farmers and the common man should be happy. He wanted the government to take care of basic needs of the people," he said.

Farmers have been protesting across the country against the three new farm laws. Inside the Parliament opposition parties have been protesting against the laws during the monsoon session. The various farmer unions have collectively decided to send 200 protesters to Jantar Mantar every day from July 22 to hold peaceful ‘Kisan panchayats’.