Opposition slams MoS Kurian for urging Kerala to declare itself backward for central help

Slugfest has erupted over the remarks of Union minister of state (MoS) George Kurian stated that if Kerala wants more funds from the Centre, it must declare itself backward. George Kurian stated that if Kerala wants more funds from the Centre, it must declare itself backward (File photo)

Kurian, originally from Kottayam and the MoS in charge of fisheries, animal husbandry and minority affairs at the Centre, made the remark while speaking to reporters in Delhi after the presentation of the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

“Let Kerala declare that it is backward and that it doesn’t have good roads or good education systems. If you say that Kerala is backward in terms of education, social standards and infrastructure behind other states, the finance commission will prepare a report and submit it to the government. The Centre doesn’t decide on its own,” Kurian said.

In response, leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly VD Satheesan on Sunday said that Kurian’s remarks insult the state and its people and demanded his apology.

“His remarks are aimed at insulting the state. George Kurian does not deserve to continue in the ministerial position. He must take back the remarks and apologise,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that Kurian or his counterpart in the Union Cabinet Suresh Gopi do not have the will-power or the energy to get Kerala’s demands fulfilled. “The Sangh parivar is trying to eliminate the achievements of the state through the decades. George Kurian’s remarks reflect the mindset of the Sangh parivar,” he said.

“At a time when the Kerala model is being implemented in other parts of India, his remarks are akin to suggesting the state to go backward. George Kurian must apologise,” CPI(M) leader and PWD minister PA Mohammed Riyas said in an attack on Kurian.

LDF and UDF leaders said on Saturdthat the Centre turned a blind eye to Kerala’s demands for a special package for the rehabilitation of Wayanad landslide survivors, funds for the Vizhinjam seaport, and assistance to tackle rising human-wildlife conflict.