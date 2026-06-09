‘Organised factory of hate’: India blasts Pakistan at UN over ‘Fitna al-Hindustan’ designation to groups

India came down heavily at Pakistan in its latest remarks at the UN Security Council meeting on Monday over the country designating some groups as “Fitna al-Hindustan”. Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, Parvathaneni Harish slammed Pakistan at UNSC. (@IndiaatUnitedNations/File)

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni delivered a strong rebuttal to the move, condemning directions given to Pakistan's government agencies to refer to some groups as Fitna al-Hindustan.

The Indian representative said it reflected how Pakistan dressed up “misinformation and disinformation” in religious terms.

“It is an outcome of an organised factory of hate coming from the deep state of Pakistan which aims to keep their citizens in a state of permanent hostility with India in order to perpetuate their stay in power and control of national resources and detract them from core political and economic problems,” Parvathaneni said.