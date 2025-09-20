‘Our biggest enemy is…’: PM Modi's big remarks amid H1-B visa move, Trump's tariffs

PM Modi on Saturday spoke about the importance of self-reliance in India while speaking during the public address in Bhavnagar,Gujarat. His speech came amid US President Donald Trump's signed proclamation requiring companies to pay $100,000 annually for each H-1B worker visa. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the 'Samudra se Samruddhi' event at Gandhi Maidan, in Bhavnagar, Gujarat.(PMO/PTI)

In his speech, PM Modi focused on encouraging India to strive for a Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). He also highlighted the government’s efforts in the maritime sector and the potential India has.

“Dependence on other countries, the real enemy”

Talking about the need for India to become self-reliant, he said that the real enemy of the country is dependence on other countries. “We have no major enemy in the world. Our only real enemy is our dependence on other countries. This is our biggest enemy, and together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence,” Modi said.

He also noted that the “greater the foreign dependence, the greater, the nation’s failure,” calling attention to the significance of self-reliance in India. PM also said that becoming Atmanirbhar is essential to maintain global peace, stability, and prosperity, especially in a country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar,” he added.

“One Nation, One Document”

He also said that reforms will be introduced related to the documentation on Indian ports. “We are going to have new reforms for the Indian ports. 'One Nation, One Document' and 'One Nation, One port process' will make trade easier,” he said

“From chips to ships”

Talking about the wide variety of products that need to be made in India, PM said, "From chips to ships, we must make everything.” He also noted that self-reliance is essential to maintain peace, stability and wealth, especially in the country with the highest population in the world. “There is only one medicine for all problems of India and that is atmanirbharta (self-reliance),” he said.

“Indian ports, backbone of the nation”

He also talked about the Indian ports that act as the“backbone of the nation”. The prime minister said his government had taken a historic decision to strengthen India's maritime sector by recognising large ships as infrastructure. "India's ports are the backbone of our nation's rise as a global maritime powerhouse," he asserted. Attacking previous dispensations under the Congress, the PM said that the party suppressed the inherent talent of Indians by placing restrictions like the licence raj.

He also gave examples of the huge potential for self-reliance in, India, citing the example of INS Vikrant, made from steel in India. “More than 40 ships and submarines have been introduced, and except for a few, all of them have been made in India,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also emphasised the expenditure that India is paying to foreign firms to ship goods, stating, “ India paying ₹6 lakh cr yearly to foreign firms to ship goods across the world is almost equal to our defence budget.