‘Our children are brave servants of Allah’, read Delhi schools' bomb threat email

Day after 30 schools in the national capital received bomb threats, several schools in Delhi were once again sent similar threats via email on Saturday, police said. Police officials, fire service department, dog squad and bomb detection teams are currently present at the schools.(Sanchit Khanna/HT photo)

These schools included Delhi Public School, RK Puram, and Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj.

Police said that a search operation was underway, adding that nothing suspicious had been found from the school premises yet.

ALSO READ | Several schools in Delhi receive bomb threat emails, second threat in 2 days

The group email to these schools was sent from childrenofallah@outlook.com and signed under the name of Barry Allah, ANI reported.

What did the threat email say?

"Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah," the bomb threat email read.

It said that the Prophet Muhammad declares anyone who goes against Allah as "enemies" of the world. "We see your attempt to stop us. It will not work. The Prophet Muhammad has allowed the children to burn in the sacred flame of Allah," it added.

The email further said that the school buildings will be brought down when students might not be present there on Saturday. "Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task," it added.

In connection with the 30 threats on Friday, East Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ravi Kumar Singh said that investigations into the fake threats revealed that the emails were sent to the schools from outside the country.

The threatening emails have raised concerns among parents and school staff, with police assuring them that thorough probe are ongoing and safety remains their top priority.

Previous threat email

Earlier on Monday, more than 44 schools were targeted by hoax bomb threats as email from scottielanza@gmail.com was sent to these schools.

While Friday's bomb threat email did not demand anything, Monday's email had demanded $30,000.

"I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate," the email had read.

It further added, "You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive 30,000 dollar. The group =E2=80=9CKNR=E2=80=9D is behind this attack."

Notably, parents have expressed discontent over the rising instances of such bomb threats, saying that they are having to often check their phones for updates about the same.

(with inputs from ANI)