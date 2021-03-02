Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government
The government said more than 14 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been administered in the country as of 1pm on Tuesday, Day 2 of the second phase of the inoculation drive. It said 208,791 doses of the vaccine have been administered to people above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-60 years with co-morbidities, who are eligible in this round of vaccination.
“More than 1.48 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till 1pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” news agency ANI quoted Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying. The remaining doses have all been used for the inoculation of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).
Also read | 'Not allowed': Centre on Karnataka minister getting Covid-19 jab at home
The health secretary, in his regular press meet, also confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them. While 5,343,219 first doses have been administered to frontline workers, the second dose vaccination is yet to begin for them, according to the latest data from the Union health ministry.
“We have nine states and UTs [Union territories] where either 100 per cent of the first dose to registered healthcare workers or more than 90 per cent has been given,” Bhushan said. While Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Ladakh have given the first dose to 100 per cent of its registered HCWs, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Lakshadweep have completed more than 90 per cent.
Data shared by the health secretary also showed that Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers with a second dose. Nine states and UTs have also vaccinated more than 70 per cent of its registered frontline workers, the health secretary said. Gujarat is the only state that has vaccinated 100 per cent of its registered frontline workers.
India’s vaccination drive entered the second phase on Monday. Chairperson of the Empowered Group on Covid-19 vaccination RS Sharma said on Tuesday. That since the first day of phase-2 of vaccinations, 5 million people have registered on the Co-WIN digital platform for vaccinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala Health minister, 2 cabinet colleagues take first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Faulty rapid antigen kits declared 25 students in Odisha as Covid-19 positive
- None of the students had any symptoms of Covid-19 and when their samples were again subjected to RT-PCR tests, the results were negative.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talk show from Manipur gets notice under new digital media laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brinda Karat urges CJI to withdraw remarks made at bail hearing of rape accused
- Karat was referring to remarks made during the hearing of a plea filed by a public servant, who is accused of repeatedly raping a girl, against the Bombay High Court February 5 order which had cancelled his anticipatory bail.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Activist in Goa files anticipatory bail plea fearing arrest in 'toolkit' case
- Shubham Chaudhuri -- a volunteer with global climate activist group 'Extinction Rebellion' told the court that he has nothing to do with the making of the alleged toolkit and has been implicated in the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not allowed': Centre on Karnataka minister getting Covid-19 jab at home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, cache of heroin worth ₹25 crore seized, one held
- A notorious drug dealer, Sunil Howlader, was arrested during the raid. He is a resident of Rasulpur. His SUV was also seized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54 students test Covid-19 positive at school in Haryana's Karnal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tackle terror, prevent persecution of minorities: India tells Pakistan at UNHRC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested with leopard skins, teeth, claws in Uttarakhand
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka's agriculture minister gets his Covid-19 vaccine at home, kicks up row
- The incident has given the opposition parties more fuel to attack the minister and the BS Yediyurappa-led government in the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre hands over probe in Murshidabad bomb attack on TMC leader to NIA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India aspires at least 50% of global ship recycling business: Minister Mandaviya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox