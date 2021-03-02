Over 14 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Government

The government said more than 14 million doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) have been administered in the country as of 1pm on Tuesday, Day 2 of the second phase of the inoculation drive. It said 208,791 doses of the vaccine have been administered to people above 60 years of age and those in the age group of 45-60 years with co-morbidities, who are eligible in this round of vaccination.

“More than 1.48 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered till 1pm today. Out of this, 2.08 lakh doses have been given to people who are 45 years to 59 years of age with comorbidities and people above 60 years of age,” news agency ANI quoted Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan as saying. The remaining doses have all been used for the inoculation of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW).

Also read | 'Not allowed': Centre on Karnataka minister getting Covid-19 jab at home

The health secretary, in his regular press meet, also confirmed that the first dose of the vaccine has been administered to 6,704,856 healthcare workers and a second dose has been administered to 2,598,192 of them. While 5,343,219 first doses have been administered to frontline workers, the second dose vaccination is yet to begin for them, according to the latest data from the Union health ministry.

“We have nine states and UTs [Union territories] where either 100 per cent of the first dose to registered healthcare workers or more than 90 per cent has been given,” Bhushan said. While Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Ladakh have given the first dose to 100 per cent of its registered HCWs, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Lakshadweep have completed more than 90 per cent.

Data shared by the health secretary also showed that Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar islands, Nagaland and Lakshadweep have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers with a second dose. Nine states and UTs have also vaccinated more than 70 per cent of its registered frontline workers, the health secretary said. Gujarat is the only state that has vaccinated 100 per cent of its registered frontline workers.

India’s vaccination drive entered the second phase on Monday. Chairperson of the Empowered Group on Covid-19 vaccination RS Sharma said on Tuesday. That since the first day of phase-2 of vaccinations, 5 million people have registered on the Co-WIN digital platform for vaccinations.