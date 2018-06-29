Over 2,000 vehicles stranded due to landslide on Manali-Leh highway

More than 2,000 vehicles have been left stranded since Thursday night after a landslide blocked the strategic Manali-Leh highway close to Marhi, 30 kilometres uphill from the tourist town of Manali. The landslide was caused due to heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

Though the landslide took place late on Thursday night, it came to light only by Friday morning after commuters informed the local administration regarding it.

“We have pressed heavy machinery into service to clear off the boulders. But with huge rocks constantly rolling down the hills, it has become a difficult task, leading to massive jams,” 38 Border Roads Task Force Commander AK Awasthi said. “Hopefully, traffic would be restored within a few hours.”

“The Border Roads Organisation has informed that it would take another 6-8 hours to clear the road for traffic,” Manali Deputy Superintendent of Police Sher Singh said. “Mostly tourist and military vehicles are stranded on the road.”

Manali is witnessing a heavy rush of tourists.

Another part of the Manali-Leh highway was also blocked after boulders fell on the road, badly damaging them. This occurred at Sarchu, some 230 kilometers ahead of Manali. Some portions of the damaged roads were washed away due to the heavy downpour.