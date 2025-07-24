National highways continue to claim more than 50,000 lives annually, with 147 people dying daily on average in the first half of 2025, Parliament was told on Wednesday. Over 26K lives lost on NHs in 2025: Gadkari

Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari presented the grim statistics while responding to questions from opposition MPs, revealing that 26,770 people have died on national highways between January and June this year, according to data from the electronic detailed accident report (eDAR) portal.

The figures underscore the persistent challenge of road safety despite government initiatives. In 2024, national highways recorded 52,609 fatalities, marginally down from 53,372 deaths in 2023. The numbers could rise as states and union territories continue updating the eDAR system.

National highways account for 36% of all road crash fatalities in India, making them a critical focus for safety interventions. The last comprehensive “road accidents in India” report, published for 2022, showed that of 155,781 fatal accidents that year, 55,571 (35.7%) occurred on national highways, 37,861 (24.3%) on state highways, and 62,349 (40%) on other roads.

Responding to BJD MP Sasmit Patra’s question on accident prevention measures, Gadkari said the government’s approach focused on eliminating black spots and deploying advanced surveillance systems.

Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) have been installed on high-density corridors including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Trans-Haryana route, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi Mumbai Expressway.

Addressing concerns about monsoon-related landslide risks, Gadkari told BJP MP Sikander Kumar from Himachal Pradesh that the government was working with states to identify unstable hill slopes and develop evacuation protocols.