Over 3,000 doctors’ appointment cleared in Bihar, move to help fight Covid

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 22:58 IST

Decks have been cleared to appoint 3,186 doctors in the Bihar health cadre after the Bihar Technical Service Commission published results of general duty medical officers (GDMOs) on Thursday. The appointments will help the state in management of Covid-19, said officials.

The results were published against 4,012 posts, which the general administration department (GAD) had sent to the commission for appointment on July 9 last year.

The vacant positions were under extremely backward class (EBC), as only 508 out of 1,033 positions could be filled up. Similarly, 381 out of 682 positions could be filled up under the Scheduled Castes category.

In keeping with the state government’s reservation policy, many seats in the general category were taken up by candidates belonging to the reserved category — backward class, extremely backward class, SC and ST — who made the cut, as a result of which seats in EBC and SC remained vacant, said officials requesting anonymity.

“These doctors will soon be appointed and posted in district and sub-division hospitals and primary health centres (PHCs),” said Bihar health minister Mangal Pandey in a statement issued Thursday.

The notification of appointment and posting of the GDMOs is expected before the announcement of assembly elections.

Pandey said this was the first time that the government had completed the recruitment process of so many doctors in one go.

The government had last month appointed as many as 929 specialist doctors, holding post-graduate degrees.

Pandey claimed that the department had recruited as many as 21,530 health workers, including doctors, during the last three years.