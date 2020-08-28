Over 77,000 Covid-19 recorded for the first time, tally goes up to 3.38 million

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:02 IST

India reported 77,266 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the highest-single-day rise, and 1,057 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry, which has taken the country’s tally past 3.38 million.

This is the second day in a row that India has recorded more than 70,000 Covid-19 cases and over 1,000 fatalities for the third consecutive day, taking the number of patients who have succumbed to Covid-19 to 61,529 till date. The first death was reported on March 12 in India.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard at 8am, there are 742,023 active cases. With 60,177 people discharged between Thursday and Friday morning, the number of recovered patients have surged to 2,583,948 and the recovery rate to 76.27%.

“In the past 5 months, more than 3/4 of cases have recovered and less than 1/4 are active now. Effective implementation of the Centre’s strategic and graded TEST-TRACK-TREAT approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality,” the health ministry said on Friday.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country, with 718,711 infections, including 173,195 active cases and 23,089 deaths. Tamil Nadu is another worst-affected state and has reported 52,362 cases of the coronavirus disease and 6,839 deaths so far. Karnataka has 83,627 Covid-19 cases and 5,091 deaths.

The government said on Thursday nine states and a Union territory have reported 89% of the deaths in the country in the last two weeks and that they need to have continued and rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are among them.

Union cabinet secretary reviewed the situation in nine states and a Union territory with high Covid-19 case fatality rate and have been urged to proactively limit transmission and keep the mortality below 1%. The states and UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than 1% across all districts.