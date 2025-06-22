Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Owaisi slams US strikes on Iran, calls it violation of international law

ByHT News Desk
Jun 22, 2025 01:07 PM IST

The US officially joined Israeli campaign against Iran, launching airstrikes on Saturday targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a blatant violation of international law and even the Constitution of the United States of America.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI - X/File)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI - X/File)

The US officially joined Israeli campaign against Iran, launching airstrikes on Saturday targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Follow Israel-Iran conflict live updates

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes on Truth Social, declaring them a “spectacular military success,” and claimed that Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure had been “completely and totally obliterated.”

Reacting to the US strikes, Owaisi said, “The strikes carried out this morning by the US on nuclear sites in Iran are a violation of international law, and even of the US Constitution itself."

 

The Trump entry marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, with the US now directly involved. Trump described the operation as a “historic moment” for the US, Israel, and the world, and issued a stern warning to Tehran: “Make peace or face greater and easier attacks.”

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, on US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, said, “The world operates on international laws, and violating the sovereignty of any nation is a serious crime. The US is carrying out bombings from so far away, I just want to say that such actions were taken against our neighboring country, like Iran, who have stood with India during difficult times, is not good and on the other side, our government is silent on all this."

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the entire world is going through a period of great turmoil, and the US President has played a significant role "in shaping this situation.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a clever jibe at the growing coordination between the United States and Israel over the recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. "America voted for President Trump but got Netanyahu as their boss," the UBT leader said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Owaisi slams US strikes on Iran, calls it violation of international law
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On