Owaisi slams US strikes on Iran, calls it violation of international law

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday strongly condemned the US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, calling the move a blatant violation of international law and even the Constitution of the United States of America. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (ANI - X/File)

The US officially joined Israeli campaign against Iran, launching airstrikes on Saturday targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites—Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Follow Israel-Iran conflict live updates

US President Donald Trump later confirmed the strikes on Truth Social, declaring them a “spectacular military success,” and claimed that Iran’s nuclear enrichment infrastructure had been “completely and totally obliterated.”

Reacting to the US strikes, Owaisi said, “The strikes carried out this morning by the US on nuclear sites in Iran are a violation of international law, and even of the US Constitution itself."

The Trump entry marks a dramatic escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, with the US now directly involved. Trump described the operation as a “historic moment” for the US, Israel, and the world, and issued a stern warning to Tehran: “Make peace or face greater and easier attacks.”

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, on US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, said, “The world operates on international laws, and violating the sovereignty of any nation is a serious crime. The US is carrying out bombings from so far away, I just want to say that such actions were taken against our neighboring country, like Iran, who have stood with India during difficult times, is not good and on the other side, our government is silent on all this."

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the entire world is going through a period of great turmoil, and the US President has played a significant role "in shaping this situation.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a clever jibe at the growing coordination between the United States and Israel over the recent strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. "America voted for President Trump but got Netanyahu as their boss," the UBT leader said.