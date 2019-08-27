Chidambaram INX Media Case Live Updates- ‘Not just questions, show answers too’: Singhvi tells ED at Chidambaram hearing

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a fresh petition filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against the August 22 order of the trial court that remanded him to CBI’s custody till August 26 in INX Media case.

The apex court will also hear his separate petition challenging the Delhi High Court’s order denying him anticipatory bail in the INX Media case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

During the hearing on Monday, the bench dismissed his plea against the high court verdict rejecting his anticipatory bail petition in a corruption case lodged by the CBI in the INX Media case.

The apex court said Chidambaram’s plea in the CBI case has become “infructuous” since he has been arrested by the agency.

12:36 pm IST You are trying to paint a person as a kingpin: Singhvi “You are trying to paint a person as a kingpin, when the alleged crime was not an offence,” Singhvi argued for Chidambaram in the Supreme Court.





12:25 pm IST PMLA Act cannot be applied retrospectively: Abhishek Singhvi P Chidambaram’s lawyer Abhishek Singhvi argued that the PMLA Act cannot be applied retrospectively. Singhvi said that the alleged acts took place in 2007-08 before the PMLA Act was amended in 2009.





12:10 pm IST We should get transcript of interrogation: Chidambaram lawyer to SC “We have filed an application that transcripts of all the interrogations should be produced,” Chidambaram’s lawyer Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court.





12:05 pm IST Hearing in Supreme Court begins Referring to the documents provided by ED in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court, Abhishek Singhvi appearing for former finance minister P Chidambaram, said that if ED has in the documents put out certain questions to the Congress leader then it must also be shown what answers he gave. “Sec 16 of MISA can’t be read down, such disclosure to court alone and not to detune will bring in arbitrariness,” Singhvi argued.





11:46 am IST Chidambaram in CBI custody for 4 more days In the INX media case, a Delhi court on Monday extended former finance minister P Chidambaram’s CBI custody by four days until August 30. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had dismissed the senior Congress leader’s appeal against a Delhi high court order rejecting his petition seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media case.





11:30 am IST Ex-NITI Aayog CEO face to face with P Chidambaram Former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar on Monday arrived at the CBI headquarters on Monday morning but the questioning could not be completed as Chidambaram had to be taken to a special court. The probe agency is expected to continue questioning her on Tuesday.





11:21 am IST ‘Infructuous’: Supreme Court rejected Chidambaram plea for pre-arrest bail Terming it “infructuous,” the Supreme Court had on Monday rejected senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’splea for pre-arrest bail in the CBI case.



