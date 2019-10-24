e-paper
Chidambaram to spend Diwali in jail as ED custody extended till Oct 30

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case filed by the CBI, is under the ED’s custody.

india Updated: Oct 24, 2019 18:36 IST
New Delhi
A Delhi court on Thursday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to extend senior Congress leader P Chidambaram’s remand till October 30 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Chidambaram, 74, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in the INX media corruption case filed by the CBI, is under the ED’s custody.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case.

The case was registered on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram’s tenure as finance minister.

Chidambaram has also contended in his application that both the CBI and ED case arise out of the same financial transaction and therefore, there cannot be separate remand for both.

The plea further claims that Chidambaram was always available for questioning by the ED and had appeared before the agency and answered all questions on all the four dates he was summoned, the last being February 8.

On October 16, the ED interrogated Chidambaram in Tihar Jail and then formally arrested him “for the specious reason of being evasive” during questioning, the plea claimed.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 18:17 IST

