Pahalgam attack: 228 Pakistani nationals in MP asked to leave India before April 27 deadline

As many as 228 Pakistani nationals living in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre, an official told PTI on Saturday.

"As per the data we have with us, there were 228 Pakistani nationals in Madhya Pradesh. Our work is to inform them (the Centre) about such people," a senior state government official said.

Such people have to leave in keeping with the Centre's directive, he said, adding that the data about Pakistani nationals who have left is expected to arrive by evening.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country, PTI reported.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

India's big actions against Pakistan

The government's visa revocation is among the actions taken against Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The government announced that defence, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave India. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.