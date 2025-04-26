Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam attack: 228 Pakistani nationals in MP asked to leave India before April 27 deadline

ByHT News Desk
Apr 26, 2025 01:40 PM IST

Union home minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline

As many as 228 Pakistani nationals living in Madhya Pradesh have been asked to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard as a vehicle with Pakistani citizens crosses towards the integrated checkpost as they prepare to leave India after India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, India, April 26, 2025.(REUTERS)
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers stand guard as a vehicle with Pakistani citizens crosses towards the integrated checkpost as they prepare to leave India after India revoked all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, at the Attari-Wagah border crossing near Amritsar, India, April 26, 2025.(REUTERS)

"As per the data we have with us, there were 228 Pakistani nationals in Madhya Pradesh. Our work is to inform them (the Centre) about such people," a senior state government official said.

Such people have to leave in keeping with the Centre's directive, he said, adding that the data about Pakistani nationals who have left is expected to arrive by evening.

On Friday, Union home minister Amit Shah called up the chief ministers of all the states and asked them to ensure that no Pakistani stays in India beyond the deadline set for leaving the country, PTI reported.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the Government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from 27 April 2025. Medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till 29 April 2025. All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

ALSO READ: At Delhi camps, Hindus from Pakistan unsure about their status amid visa directive


India's big actions against Pakistan

The government's visa revocation is among the actions taken against Pakistan in the aftermath of the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed.

The government announced that defence, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared persona non grata and they have a week to leave India. The overall strength of the High Commissions will be reduced to 30 from the current 55 through further reductions, to be implemented by May 1, 2025.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Pahalgam attack: 228 Pakistani nationals in MP asked to leave India before April 27 deadline
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On